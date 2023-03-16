Italy retrial ordered for Americans in killing of officer

ROME (AP) — Italy’s highest court has ordered a retrial for two American citizens who were convicted in the slaying of an Italian carabiniere during a sting operation gone bad. The Court of Cassation late Wednesday threw out the guilty verdicts against 23-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder and 22-year-old Gabriel Natale-Hjorth. Both men were convicted in the stabbing death of the 35-year-old officer during a plainclothes operation while the Americans were teens at the time and on vacation in Rome in the summer of 2019. The court will issue its reasons for the verdict in the coming weeks and instruct an appeals court on the issues to examine in a new trial.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.