Lebanon Central Bank chief questioned by European lawyers

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s embattled Central Bank chief has appeared for questioning for the first time before a European legal team visiting Beirut in a money-laundering probe linked to the governor. Several European countries are investigating Riad Salameh, who in recent years has been charged with a handful of corruption-related crimes. Salameh has been Lebanon’s Central Bank governor since 1993. The questioning was originally scheduled for Wednesday when Salameh did not show up. , Judicial officials say he was charged with corruption alongside his brother, Raja, and associate Marianne Hoayak. The European delegation is investigating the laundering of some $330 million. Judicial officials said the questioning was expected to last for hours on Thursday.

