Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The director of a Mississippi nonprofit organization has pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing government funds intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. Christi Webb appeared Thursday before U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves in Jackson. Court documents show Webb pleaded guilty to charges that could send her to prison for up to 10 years. The federal charges for the director of the north Mississippi-based Family Resource Center stem from a welfare scandal that has ensnared high-profile figures. Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, who lives in Mississippi, is among those caught up in the scandal.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

