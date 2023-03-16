Planes in Florida close call were cleared to use same runway

Federal investigators say an air traffic controller cleared one plane to land and another to take off from the same runway in Florida last month. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that the American Airlines and Air Canada Rouge planes were separated by six-tenths of a mile at their closest point. That’s much farther apart than planes were in several recent close calls. The NTSB says it’s forming a group to investigate air traffic controller actions during the Feb. 16 incident in Sarasota, Florida. The early findings come a day after officials from government, airlines and unions met outside Washington, D.C., for a “safety summit.”

By The Associated Press

