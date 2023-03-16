Serb leader says he won’t sign anything during Kosovo talks

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he won’t “sign anything” during European Union-mediated talks with the Kosovo leader this weekend. They’re intended as another attempt to defuse decades of tensions between the two Balkan wartime foes. International officials are hoping for progress on Saturday when Vucic meets Kosovo’s prime minister in the North Macedonian lakeside resort of Ohrid. Solving the long-standing problem between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo has gained importance as the war rages in Ukraine and fears mount that Russia could attempt to stir instability in the volatile region where it holds historic influence.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.