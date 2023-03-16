Trump’s VP? Some in GOP already jockeying for consideration

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The first Republican presidential primaries are nearly a year away and the candidate field is unsettled. But already, a shadow contest of another sort is underway with several Republicans openly jockeying to position themselves as potential running mates to Donald Trump, the early front-runner for the nomination. The mere mention of a running mate this early in the process is a departure from the traditional timeline of presidential primaries. Candidates typically spend the opening months of a campaign introducing themselves to voters and sharing their visions for the country. But Trump needs no introduction and is eager to project an air of inevitability around his campaign.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.