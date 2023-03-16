Trump’s VP? Some in GOP already jockeying for consideration
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The first Republican presidential primaries are nearly a year away and the candidate field is unsettled. But already, a shadow contest of another sort is underway with several Republicans openly jockeying to position themselves as potential running mates to Donald Trump, the early front-runner for the nomination. The mere mention of a running mate this early in the process is a departure from the traditional timeline of presidential primaries. Candidates typically spend the opening months of a campaign introducing themselves to voters and sharing their visions for the country. But Trump needs no introduction and is eager to project an air of inevitability around his campaign.