Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:50 PM

Two Baltimore police officers indicted on unrelated charges

KTVZ

By LEA SKENE
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two veteran Baltimore police officers are facing criminal indictments stemming from separate and unrelated allegations, city officials announced Thursday. One officer, Walter Wilson, is accused of sexually harassing his female colleague and the other, Larry Worsley, allegedly got drunk and belligerent at a Baltimore bar, assaulted two women and pulled a gun while refusing to pay his tab. In announcing the indictments, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who took office in January, promised to further transparency and accountability for law enforcement officers. Neither officer had an attorney listed in online court records.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content