U.S. Army parachute team member dies in training accident

HOMESTEAD, Florida (AP) — A member of the United States Army Parachute Team has died after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida. The Army says Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday. He joined the Golden Knights parachute team in 2020, and had over 1,000 jumps with the Army. The Golden Knights commander Lt. Col. Andy Moffitt says they are deeply saddened by the loss. The accident remains under investigation and the Army said no additional details are available. The Golden Knights are made up of several expert teams, including parachute teams and aircraft pilots.

