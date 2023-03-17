Canada suspect in cop killings had prior mental health call

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Canadian police say a 16-year-old killed two police officers in the hall of his apartment, then struggled with his mother over the firearm before shooting her and killing himself. Edmonton police say the male suspect in Thursday’s shooting previously received a mental health complaint that involved police. He did not have a criminal record. Authorities say that officers were called to a family fight but that there was no indication the call was high risk or dangerous or that the teen had a gun.

