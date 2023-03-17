Favre must remain in welfare lawsuit, Mississippi argues
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi agency says a judge should reject retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre’s requests to be removed from a lawsuit seeking to recover misspent welfare money. Millions of dollars were intended to help low-income Mississippi residents, but were instead squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people. Favre’s attorneys have sought to get the Hall of Fame quarterback dismissed as one of more than 30 defendants in the civil suit. Court filings Monday by the Department of Human Services say Favre failed to make solid legal arguments for being removed, and a judge should ignore his “diatribe.”