Kansas appeals court reinstates lawsuit over voting law

The Kansas Court of Appeals has reinstated a lawsuit challenging a law that opponents say restricts voters’ rights. The ruling on Friday sends the lawsuit back to Shawnee County District Court. Provisions of the law enacted by the Republican-controlled legislature in 2021 limit how many advance mail ballots individuals can collect and require election officials to match the signatures on an advance ballot to a person’s voter registration record. Supporters of the law argued limiting ballot collections would prevent “ballot harvesting” by candidates or campaign workers. The appeals court ruling does not strike down the law. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said he will appeal the ruling.

