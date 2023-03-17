New Mexico passes bill to safeguard abortion providers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are racing against a deadline to advance proposals to safeguard abortion access, deliver tax relief and limit access to guns. In the final hours of the 60-day legislative session, Republicans in the legislative minority on Friday raised objections during debate on a bill in the House that aims to protect abortion providers and patients from out-of-state interference, prosecution or extradition attempts. The House passed the bill 38-30 with Republicans and some Democrats in opposition to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who supports it. The governor already signed a law to block local abortion-ban ordinances. Legislators have until noon on Saturday to send bills to the governor.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.