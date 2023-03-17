Panama buries last 13 bodies of dozens of bus crash victims

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama has buried the last 13 unclaimed bodies from a Feb. 15 bus crash that killed over three dozen migrants from several countries. The migrants buried Friday included people from Haiti, Eritrea and Nigeria. Their bodies had not been claimed by relatives. They were buried in individual graves in a cemetery in the province of Chiriqui near the border with Costa Rica. The bus was carrying 67 migrants, most from Ecuador, Haiti and Venezuela, when it plunged off a hillside. Many of the migrants had crossed the dangerous Darien Gap into Panama from Colombia.

