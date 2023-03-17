SKorea, Japan business leaders vow to boost cooperation

TOKYO (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged closer cooperation with Japan on advanced technology, climate change and economic security after the two sides agreed to put aside rancor over trade and historical issues. Yoon told a gathering in Tokyo of business leaders from both countries that there was room for collaboration in strategically important industries such as semiconductors, batteries, and electric vehicles. He spoke after summit meetings where the two U.S. allies, who have long often been at odds over their history, sought to present a united front after years of antagonism. Yoon said the two governments “will do everything to help you interact freely and create innovative business opportunities.”

