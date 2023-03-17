Veto of Kansas bill on trans athletes sets up override fight

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas bill banning transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports has been vetoed for the third year in a row. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s third veto sets up a hotly contested fight in the Republican-controlled Legislature to override her. Kelly has said decisions about transgender athletes should be left to schools, doctors and families. She argues a ban would hurt the state’s business climate. Supporters argue a ban would protect fair competition and opportunities for women and girls. The House and Senate votes on this year’s bill suggest that supporters could have just enough votes to garner the two-thirds majorities in both chambers necessary to override a veto.

