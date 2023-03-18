Pakistan: Police storm Imran Khan home in Lahore, arrest 30

LAHORE, Islamabad (AP) — Police in Pakistan have stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in the eastern city of Lahore and arrested 30 people amid tear gas shelling after someone opened fire from the roof of the building. Police say they moved Saturday to remove encroachments and blockade erected by Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party and his defiant supporters. Police say baton-wielding Khan supporters attempted to resist officers by throwing stones and petrol bombs and a man on the roof of Khan’s residence opened fire. No one was hurt. Khan is expected to appear in an Islamabad court on Saturday after a top court Friday suspended his arrest warrant, giving him a reprieve to travel to Islamabad and face charges in a graft case without being detained.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.