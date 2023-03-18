Russian attacks continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Widespread Russian attacks have continued in Ukraine following the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights. Drone attacks targeted, among other places, the capital, Kyiv and the western Lviv province. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 11 out of 16 drones were shot down, including all those targeting Kyiv. Russia is continuing to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east, focusing attacks on Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province, where one person was killed and three wounded on Friday. Meanwhile, in its latest intelligence update, the U.K. defense ministry said that Russia is seeking to widen conscription.

