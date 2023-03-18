Strong earthquake shakes coastal Ecuador; damage unclear

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — There is no immediate word on major damage or injuries after a strong earthquake shook Ecuador. The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on Saturday in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles south of Guayaquil. That’s Ecuador’s second-largest city. Videos shared on social media show people gathering on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru. Guayaquil residents reported objects falling inside their homes.

