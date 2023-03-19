2 skiers missing in avalanche near Mont Blanc

ROME (AP) — Rescue teams are searching for two skiers who were caught in an avalanche near Mont Blanc on Italy’s northern border with France. Courmayeur’s mayor says two surviving off-piste skiers sounded the alarm shortly after the 1 p.m. avalanche on Val Veny. Rescuers were getting to the site by snowmobile because low-lying clouds precluded using helicopters. But Mayor Roberto Rota said the chances of finding the skiers alive was slim given the amount of time that had passed. The avalanche risk Sunday for the area was a level-three “considerable” risk on a scale of five risk levels.

