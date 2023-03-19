New law allows anti-abortion monument at Arkansas Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a new law that will allow an anti-abortion monument to be built near the state Capitol. Sanders’ office said Friday night that the Republican governor signed the bill allowing the creation of a privately funded “monument to the unborn” on the Capitol grounds. The bill was approved by the majority-Republican Legislature last week. The monument will mark the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before Roe v. Wade was struck down last year. A near-total ban on abortion took effect in the state when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the 1973 Roe decision.

