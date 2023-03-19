Pope Benedict XVI’s aide acknowledges criticism over memoir

ROME (AP) — The longtime secretary to Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that his tell-all memoir has been criticized for casting Pope Francis in an unfavorable light. But Archbishop Georg Gaenswein insisted that some of the polemics were more about prejudice than anything else. Gaenswein said Sunday in some of his first public comments since Benedict’s Dec. 31 death that he remained loyal to Francis. He said that he was still waiting for the pontiff to give him a new job. Gaenswein’s future has been the subject of much speculation following Benedict’s death and the publication of “Nothing But the Truth: My Life Beside Pope Benedict XVI.”

