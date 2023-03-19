Vandals attack French politician’s office over pensions row

PARIS (AP) — Protesters have vandalized the Nice office of the president of the Republicans party in an apparent threat to get his right-wing party to vote to block President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform. Eric Ciotti tweeted a photo of his office in the French Riviera city with shattered windows, after a paving stone was thrown at it overnight into Sunday. The words “the motion or the stone” were scrawled at the scene, in reference to the motions of censure against the pension reform that will be voted on Monday in the National Assembly in Paris. Ciotti has said his party will not vote for the motions, meaning they are unlikely to succeed.

