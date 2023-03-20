‘John Wick’ stars honor late co-star Lance Reddick

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne are among the “John Wick: Chapter 4” stars honoring Lance Reddick, their co-star who died unexpectedly last week, at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. The 60-year-old actor died unexpectedly Friday. A visibly moved Fishburne described Reddick’s death as like the loss of a brother and said many who worked on the film are still in shock. Reeves says he will cherish working with Reeves for the rest of his life. Many of those who worked on the film wore blue ribbons to honor Reddick, who was a prolific character actor with prominent roles in “The Wire,” “Oz” and the “John Wick” film franchise.

