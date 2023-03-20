Los Angeles schools to close as district workers plan strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District will walk off the job over stalled contract talks. They will be joined Tuesday in solidarity by teachers for a planned three-day strike that will shut down the nation’s second-largest school system. Demonstrations are planned at schools across the city by members of Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, special education assistants, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff. They are demanding better wages and increased staffing. Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the union has refused to negotiate.

