Millions in extra funding pledged for ICC work in Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Officials say an international conference in London raised 4 million pounds ($4.9 million) to support the International Criminal Court in its investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine and its work to hold Russia to account. Justice ministers from over 40 countries met in London for Monday’s war crimes conference. It came after the global court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of personal responsibility in the abduction of children from Ukraine. Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, said the warrant for Putin was not a moment of triumph but a “somber occasion” reminding the world that joint international action is key to delivering justice for Ukraine.

