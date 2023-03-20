Police: Dentist used rush order cyanide to poison wife

DENVER (AP) — Investigators say a Colorado dentist intent on killing his wife put poison in her protein shakes before finally succeeding with a rush order dose of potassium cyanide powder he said he needed to perform surgery. According to court documents, as Angela Craig languished in the hospital with doctors unable to figure out what was wrong with her, police say James Craig was meeting with a woman he planned to start a new life with. Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora arrested Craig on suspicion of first-degree murder Sunday, four days after his wife died during her third trip to the hospital this month.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.