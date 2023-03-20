Supreme Court seems split in Navajo Nation water rights case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appears to be split in a dispute between the federal government and the Navajo Nation over water from the drought-stricken Colorado River. The Navajo Nation’s attorney told the justices that the tribe’s current water request is modest. But the Biden administration says that if the court were to side with the Navajo Nation, the federal government could face lawsuits from many other tribes. Four of the court’s justices, including its three liberals, seemed sympathetic to the tribe’s case. But other conservatives including Justice Samuel Alito were skeptical during nearly two hours of arguments at the high court.

