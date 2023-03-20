Tennessee House OKs narrow abortion exemption bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant House has advanced legislation to add a narrow exemption to the state’s strict abortion ban. Monday’s passage came despite concerns raised by Democrats and medical experts that the bill does not go far enough to protect doctors and pregnant patients. The legislation was drastically reworked from the original version introduced just last month after Tennessee’s influential anti-abortion lobbying group came out in opposition. The law now includes an “affirmative defense” for doctors, putting the burden on the physician to prove an abortion was medically necessary — instead of requiring the state to prove the opposite. The new bill says doctors may provide abortion services for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. The bill requires Senate approval.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

