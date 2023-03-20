Venezuela’s oil czar resigns amid corruption investigations

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s oil czar has announced his resignation as officials investigate alleged corruption among public officials. Tareck El Aissami announced his resignation on Twitter and pledged to help the investigate any allegations involving Petroleos de Venezuela SA, commonly known as PDVSA. He also offered support to President Nicolas Maduro’s anti-corruption campaign. Venezuela’s Anti-Corruption Police last week announced an investigation into unnamed public officials, though they did not cite PDVSA. El Aissami could not immediately be reached Monday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.