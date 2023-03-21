Biden to designate national monuments in Nevada, Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is establishing national monuments in Nevada and Texas and creating a marine sanctuary southwest of Hawaii. Biden will announce the measures Tuesday at a White House summit on conservation action at the Interior Department. Biden intends to designate a desert mountain in southern Nevada called Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument. The mountain is considered sacred to Native Americans. The Democratic president also intends to designate Castner Range in El Paso, Texas. Biden is initiating a national marine sanctuary in U.S. waters near the Pacific Remote Islands southwest of Hawaii. Biden’s actions come as environmental groups criticize his approval of the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.