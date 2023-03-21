Israel repeals 2005 act on West Bank settlement pullout

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli lawmakers have repealed a 2005 act that saw four Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank dismantled at the same time as Israeli forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip. Tuesday action in the parliament could pave the way for an official return to the abandoned West Bank areas. It was the latest move by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government, dominated by settler leaders and allies, to promote settlement activity in the territory. The international community, including the United States, considers settlements illegal and opposes construction on occupied territories claimed by the Palestinians for a future independent state. Netanyahu’s government is also pushing ahead with a separate plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

