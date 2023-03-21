Japan, China push opposing visions in top-level visits

BANGKOK (AP) — Asia’s stake in Europe’s war was made crystal clear when the leaders of the region’s two richest countries sat in the capitals of Russia and Ukraine in strong shows of support for the opposing sides. With the world’s eyes on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first talks in Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is paying a surprise visit to Kyiv. The visits came as tension has been growing between the two rivals. China is seeking to expand its influence, and Japan has responded by increasing its defense spending and deepening ties with the United States and its allies. Analysts say Kishida’s trip to Ukraine is likely meant to lessen any impact the Chinese leader had hoped to make.

