120 leaders invited to Biden’s 2nd Summit for Democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended invitations to 120 global leaders for next week’s Summit for Democracy, including to representatives from eight countries that weren’t invited to the White House’s inaugural summit in 2021. That’s according to a senior administration official, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet to be publicly released invitations. The countries of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gambia, Honduras, Ivory Coast, Lichtenstein, Mauritania, Mozambique and Tanzania were extended invitations to this year’s summit after being left out of the invite list in 2021. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is slated to take part in a pre-summit event on Tuesday focused on Ukraine with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

