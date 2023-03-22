AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign will not meet Wednesday, though that is one of the days when the panel ordinarily convenes. That’s according to four people familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Three people said the grand jury was told to be on standby for Thursday. The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear, but it would indicate that a vote on whether or not to indict Trump might be at least temporarily pushed back.