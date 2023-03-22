Brazil police foil gang plot targeting Carwash judge Moro

SAO PAULO (AP) — Federal police raided locations in several states to crack down on a crime gang accused of plotting assassinations and kidnappings of public officials including a former judge who presided over Brazil’s biggest corruption case. Police did not name the suspects or their intended targets. One of the targets was Sen. Sérgio Moro, who as a judge presided over the Carwash bribery and money laundering investigation that began in 2014, Justice Minister Flávio Dino told reporters in Sao Paulo. The suspects had rented out houses near Moro’s home and office in Parana’s capital, Curitiba, he said.

