Cambodian court charges activists with insulting king online

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Two anti-government activists in Cambodia have been formally charged with insulting the king and incitement to commit a felony for comments they made on social media about the long-serving autocratic prime minister. The activists are associated with the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, which was dissolved in 2017. They could face up to seven years in prison if convicted. Hun Sen, who has held power for 38 years, claimed to be offended by their online observations about watching a television broadcast of him and the king attending a ceremony for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games. He said their comments about how he interacted with the king implied he was showing disrespect and usurping the king’s status.

