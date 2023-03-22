Ethiopian lawmakers remove Tigray group from terror list

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian lawmakers have removed the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front from the country’s list of designated terror groups more than four months after a peace agreement ended a conflict that killed hundreds of thousands of people. Wednesday’s decision highlights the improving relations between federal officials and Tigray regional ones. The TPLF dominated Ethiopian politics for close to three decades before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. The Tigray conflict began in late 2020. A senior TPLF official told The Associated Press the removal will be a “very good step in moving the peace agreement forward.”

