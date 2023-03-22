Ex-Haitian mayor found liable in killings charged with fraud

BOSTON (AP) — A former Haitian mayor has been charged with lying on his U.S. visa application. The arrest of 50-year-old Jean Morose Viliena in Massachusetts on Wednesday came just one day after he was found liable in a civil trial for his role in a killing and two attempted slayings in his home country. Federal prosecutors say Viliena was indicted on three counts of fraud for writing on his visa application that he had never been involved in acts of violence in his homeland. Authorities allege that while mayor of the town of Les Irois on Haiti’s western tip, Viliena was involved in acts of violence against political foes.

