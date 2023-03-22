Ex-women’s prison warden gets 6 years for inmate sex abuse

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison in the San Francisco Bay Area has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for sexually abusing incarcerated women. A judge sentenced Ray J. Garcia to 70 months in prison for sexually abusing three female inmates and forcing them to pose naked for photos in their cells at the Federal Correctional Institute, Dublin. A jury in December found Garcia guilty of all charges. He was among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution and the first to go to trial.

