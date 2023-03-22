Germany arrests Syrian accused of joining Islamic State unit

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a Syrian man accused of belonging to a unit of the Islamic State group in his homeland that kidnapped and killed opponents. Federal prosecutors said the man was arrested in the western city of Essen on Monday. He is accused of membership in a foreign terrorist group. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the suspect is accused of joining IS in Syria in late 2013, swearing a public oath of loyalty to the extremist group and belonging to an IS unit that “kidnapped and executed opposing fighters and otherwise unwanted people.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.