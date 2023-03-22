LGBTQ activists in Japan launch engagement group ahead of G7
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese LGBTQ activists and rights groups have launched a civil “engagement group” to make policy proposals ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Japan and announced plans to hold an inaugural Pride 7 summit in Tokyo later this month, seeking to accelerate efforts to get the Japanese government to adopt an anti-discrimination law. Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven advanced industrialized nations that lacks a law protecting the rights of LGBTQ people. Support for sexual diversity has grown slowly in Japan but LGBTQ people often face discrimination at school, work and at home.