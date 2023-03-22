Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so. Lohan, Akon, recording artists Ne-Yo, and Lil Yachty, boxer and internet personality Jake Paul, and adult film performer Michele Mason, all agreed to pay more than $400,000 combined to settle the claims. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday. Two others, rapper Soulja Boy and pop singer Austin Mahone, did not reach a settlement. The SEC claims the celebrities were paid to promote Tronix and BitTorrent, crypto asset securities that were illegally offered for sale.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.