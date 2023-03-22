NYC neighborhood carries on during wait for Trump grand jury

NEW YORK (AP) — As the world waits to see whether a grand jury indicts former President Donald Trump, crowds of reporters have gathered outside a courthouse in lower Manhattan. The long wait has brought out onlookers and demonstrators too. But not everyone is caught up in the spectacle. Just a block away, people are carrying on with their daily lives, spending time with friends and pets. Some have been paying attention to the milestones of their own lives, like getting married at the city clerk’s office just down the block and around the corner from the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

By DEEPTI HAJELA and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press

