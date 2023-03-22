Police: 5 dead, including three kids, at South Carolina home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials said Wednesday that a former soldier shot and killed an active duty member of the U.S. Army and three children at a home in South Carolina before killing himself. Two U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation, confirmed the information on the military affiliation of the two dead adults. Police say in a news release that the three children and two men were found shot and killed in Sumter around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe one of the men was the shooter. There was no apparent threat to the public, and police say they are continuing to investigate.

By JEFFREY COLLINS and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

