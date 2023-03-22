Police besiege gunman in Thailand who killed at least 3

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have cordoned off a neighborhood in a city south of the capital and trapped a gunman inside his home after he shot dead at least three people and wounded several others. Police evacuated children from nearby schools in Phetchaburi and surrounded the gunman’s house as he sporadically fired at them. The incident came just a week after a standoff in Bangkok in which a police lieutenant colonel shot a gun into the air as he resisted police efforts to detain him, holding off his fellow officers for 27 hours until he was fatally shot. Thai media reported that the 29-year-old suspect in Wednesday’s shooting had been due to make a court appearance on a drug charge.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.