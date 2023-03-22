Sen. Scott poised to give 2024 ‘political update’ to donors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is inching ever closer to a presidential bid in 2024, scheduling his latest swing through early-voting states before returning to home afterward to give a “political update” to donors. According to an invitation sent to donors this week, Scott will hold a “Faith in America Summit” in Charleston on April 14. A person familiar with his plans said he will hold events in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier the same week. Last month, Scott kicked off a “listening tour” that included stops in South Carolina and Iowa, and he appeared last weekend at a conservative forum in South Carolina.

