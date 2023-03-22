What to know about new research on coffee and heart risks

New research finds that drinking caffeinated coffee did not significantly affect one kind of heart rhythm that results in extra beats. But it did signal a slight increase in another type of heart hiccup in people who drank more than one cup of coffee per day. And it found that people tend to walk more and sleep less on the days they drank coffee. The volunteers in the study published Wednesday were younger and very healthy, so the results don’t necessarily apply to the general population, but are in line with previous research that finds coffee is safe.

