Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting

No one is objecting to a settlement agreement to resolve allegations of workplace safety violations in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie. After a 20-day vetting period with no objections, the agreement between New Mexico workplace safety regulators and Rust Movie Productions has been finalized along with a $100,000 fine against the company that bankrolled the movie “Rust.” Environment Department spokesman Matthew Maez confirmed Tuesday the conclusion of the state’s workplace safety probe. Separately, Baldwin and a weapons supervisor have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

