Yemen: Fighting kills 16, endangering peace efforts

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials say that at least 16 forces have been killed in renewed fighting in the strategic province of Marib. The new violence comes days after diplomats and leaders expressed new hope for peace efforts in the war-torn country on the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The officials said fighting began Tuesday evening after Houthi rebels moved on the city of Harib, in the south of the province of Marib. They said the fighting continued through Wednesday and led to communications being cut in the city and its surroundings. Yemen’s devastating conflict began in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital of Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile.

