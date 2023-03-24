California jailbreak mastermind sentenced for daring escape

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man serving a life sentence for kidnapping and mutilating a marijuana dispensary owner has received additional time for masterminding a daring, elaborate escape from a Southern California jail. Hossein Nayeri was sentenced Friday to two years and eight months in state prison for the January 2016 escape. Nayeri and two other men cut through a metal grate, climbed through plumbing shafts, and used bed linens to climb down five stories. All were back in custody within a week. Nayeri already is serving life in prison after he was convicted in 2020 of kidnapping, torturing and mutilating a marijuana dispensary owner he mistakenly believed had buried $1 million in the desert.

